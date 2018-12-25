SV Pittie Group launches textile cluster in Oman

Oman-based SV Pittie Sohar Textiles, a part of ShriVallabh Pittie Group - a global leader and one of the largest cotton yarn manufacturers in India, said it has launched a textile cluster with a cotton yarn production unit in Sohar, Oman.



Positioning Oman on the world map of textiles industry, Pittie Group is developing a total of four modern yarn manufacturing units in the campus, covering over 2 million sq ft area, and housing the latest and most efficient automated technology in the textile industry.



The new facility was inaugurated by Sayyid Taimur Bin Assad Bin Tariq Al Said in the presence of Pittie Group chairman Vinod Pittie and managing director Chirag Pittie.



Sayyid Taimur also laid foundation stone of cotton yarn spinning unit (No.3) in the textile cluster.



A number of senior government officials, and leaders from banking and investment sectors and businesses were also present on the occasion and toured the facility.



Speaking at the event, Chirag said: "We are glad to open the facility which would significantly contribute to the nation’s economy. With a planned completion by November next year, these units will boast 300,000 spindles and 7,000 rotors producing over 100,000 metric tonnes of world class compact cotton yarn."



"The cotton yarn spinning unit (No. 2), a 500,000 sq ft facility, will be fully operational by April," he stated.



Chirag said with the work in full swing, the company could start production in a record time of approximately eight months.



"This would not have been possible without the support of our lead EPC partner Inexco innovations Dubai under whose supervision we had almost 500 workers and over 100 engineers working 24x7 at the site during this period," he added.



On the solid government support, Chirag said: "We have key stakeholders like Oman Sultan’s Special Forces Pension Fund backing us. Besides, our bankers Bank Sohar, having complete trust and confidence in this project, have been with us in every way to ensure we continue to move forward, unhindered."



"With this facility having the best-in-class technology and expertise including Omani citizens, textiles could be the next large industry sector in the sultanate," he added.



Other dignitaries including Sultan Al Habsi, deputy governor Central Bank of Oman; Abdul Salam Al Murshidi, executive president, State General Reserve Fund; Yahya Al Jabri, chairman Ithraa, Talal Al Rahbi, deputy secretary general, Supreme Council for Planning; Mahana Al Lamki, Governor North Batinah; Shaikh Ali Al Shamesi, Wali of Sohar and Shaikh Hammed Al Abri, Wali of Liwa were also present on the occasion.



SV Pittie Sohar Textiles has also signed an agreement with Oman’s National Training Fund to train 1,000 Omanis for captive employment in the Textile Cluster.



This comprehensive training programme, followed by guaranteed employment, will have a focus on foundational and textile technical skills and be especially suitable for Omani youth and women.



“Our goal is to build a strong national workforce and bring stability, comfort and pride to thousands of Omani families. We are a company which started almost 100 years ago by my great grandfather, who strongly believed that the objective of a business should not be limited to development and supply of goods but also to strengthen the foundation for the prosperity of the communities we serve,” stated Chirag.



The SV Pittie Sohar Textiles Training Center will be a world-class programme by itself, building on the company's vast level of operational experience in the textile industry, and will be partnered with other local training institutes to help them achieve their goals, he added.