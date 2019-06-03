Qatar awards FEED contract for North Field expansion

Qatar Petroleum has awarded the FEED (front end engineering design) contract for the North Field Expansion Project’s offshore pipelines and topsides facilities.



The scope of this FEED, which was awarded to McDermott Middle East, includes engineering design for eight unmanned wellhead platform topsides, four 38-inch trunk lines and four 28-inch intrafield lines, and is expected to take 12 months to complete.



Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, president & CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said: “The offshore topsides and pipelines are an important component of the North Field Expansion Project’s implementation. We are pleased to have McDermott take part in this important effort.”



Al-Kaabi added: “This award comes on the heels of a series of announcements for other components of the project that are all important milestones towards delivering our strategy of increasing Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 to 110 million tons per annum, which is progressing well and according to plan on all fronts.”



Qatargas, a global LNG company, is entrusted with executing this mega-project on behalf of Qatar Petroleum. Qatargas has a well-proven track record of delivering such major projects and in operating various onshore and offshore facilities in the North Field with world class reliability and operational excellence. – TradeArabia News Service