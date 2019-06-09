XtreeE, Concreative to set up 3D solutions unit in UAE

XtreeE, a Paris-based technology company focusing on large-scale 3D-printing solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction industry, said it is collaborating with Concreative, the first large-scale concrete 3D printing company in the UAE, to open a new production unit in the emirates.



The new unit, which will be operated by Concreative, aims to use the technology in 25 per cent of new construction in the next six years, incorporating XtreeE technology.



This launch is in line with XtreeE’s strategy of structuring a network of more than 50 globally connected 3D printing units by 2025.



XtreeE is also teaming with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) architects on a new cultural project in North America to be unveiled later this year.



The 3D printing market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2027 from just $70 million in 2017, according to a report from SmarTech.



Founded in 2015, XtreeE is a pioneer in large-scale additive manufacturing, primarily in concrete. The company assists clients with collaborative design and large-scale prototype manufacturing as well as offers access to large-scale 3D printing systems.



The French company has recently won major investment from TTWiiN Investment Partners, the innovation investment arm of US-based Thornton Tomasetti, an engineering consulting firm and a global leader in the design and optimisation of structures and systems.



XtreeE’s latest round of funding includes investments from Shibumi International, a fully-owned subsidiary of Gulermak Heavy Industries, as well as an additional commitment from existing investor Vinci Construction.



“There is a huge misconception within the AEC industry that 3D printing is a technology only of the future,” remarked Ray Daddazio, the president of Thornton Tomasetti.



“We see it as a technology of today. We are pleased to help XtreeE pioneer new applications that will enable project teams to push the frontiers of design through digital fabrication. XtreeE is not only on the leading edge of this technology, but has the capability to deliver optimized structures,” he added.



Thornton Tomasetti has been an early adopter of the technology. In 2015, the firm was part of the team that developed the Office of the Future, a 2,000-sq-ft building in Dubai that was designed by Gensler and created using a 20-ft tall 3D printer.



"3D printing has moved rapidly from R&D labs to the field, and we currently collaborating on multiple projects in the Middle East, Africa and North America with an emphasis on sustainability, practicality and affordability," remarked Daddazio.



"This investment in XtreeE by TTWiiN IP is yet another step in Thornton Tomasetti’s journey to toward becoming a global leader in innovation in the AEC industry," he added.-TradeArabia News Service